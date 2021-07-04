Man stabbed in Potters Bar car park
A man was stabbed in a football club's car park last night in Potters Bar.
Police were called to reports of fighting in the car park at Potters Bar Football Club at 11.50pm on Saturday, July 3.
On arrival, a man was found to have sustained three stab injuries. No weapon was recovered.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the stabbing.
Detective Inspector Theresa Heredia, of Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: “The victim was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
"We are investigating and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has any information."
If anyone has footage of the incident, get in touch with police using the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR937 of 2/7.
You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, or talk to one of the Force Communication Room operators via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org
