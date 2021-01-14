Multiple fines issued to partygoers at 'dangerous' music event

Published: 4:51 PM January 14, 2021

Multiple fines have been issued following an unlicensed music event in South Mimms that breached coronavirus restrictions.

Police were called at around 8pm last night (Wednesday, January 13) to reports of an unusually large number of vehicles parked near a property in Blanche Lane, South Mimms.

Police seized DJ equipment after the party on Blanche Lane, South Mimms. - Credit: Herts police

Officers attended the area and stopped a white van nearby. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found a large quantity of alcohol, and quickly established that an unlicensed music event had been organised at the property.

Around 150 people were at the event inside, according to police, along with music equipment such as DJ mixing decks and amplifiers which were seized. A Section 35 dispersal order was put in place and the gathering was quickly dispersed.

One person was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after an officer was injured while dealing with the incident, and some 12 £200 fixed penalty notices have been issued so far.

Police are continuing to conduct extensive enquiries in order to establish the circumstances of this incident, and who was responsible for organising it, with a view of issuing a £10,000 fine.

Inspector Kio Bozorgi said: “This is completely unacceptable behaviour given the current climate, and I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the community that action is being taken.

“Not only is there the threat of contracting and spreading coronavirus, these types of events are dangerous for all attendees as there are no health and safety precautions, no risk assessments, no crowd control measures, medical staff or security provision on site.

"Anyone found organising an event such as this one, which clearly breaches the current restrictions, can expect to receive a £10,000 fine.

“To anyone who is considering breaking the rules in this manner, please think about the impact your actions have on others: not only are you risking spreading the virus, you are also causing a nuisance to nearby residents and local communities, and undermining the efforts of others who have sacrificed so much this year to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

"Blatantly ignoring the restrictions sets the nation back on our difficult journey to return to a sense of normality. Please do the right thing and follow the clear guidelines.”