Man pleads guilty following string of burglaries

Published: 11:17 AM September 13, 2021

Sorin Enache will appear at St Albans Crown Court on October 1. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A man has pleaded guilty to carrying out a string of burglaries across three counties over the last two years - including one break-in at an address in Hatfield.

Sorin Enache, 32, of no fixed address, appeared at Hatfield Remand Court on Friday, September 10 where he pleaded guilty to four burglaries and one attempted burglary.

He is charged with the following:

Attempted burglary in Dog Kennel Lane, Chorleywood, on July 25, 2019.

Burglary in Brookmans Park, Hatfield, between August 2 and 5, 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Burglary in Upware, Ely, Cambridgeshire, between October 24 and 29, 2019.

Burglary in Chartridge Lane, Chesham, Bucks, between March 16 and 17, 2021.

Burglary at a property in Little Bushey Lane, Bushey, between July 16 and 17, 2021.

Enache has been remanded into custody and the case was adjourned for sentencing at St Albans Crown Court on October 1.

He also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of failing to appear at West London Magistrates’ Court in August following a drink driving offence.

“Enache was arrested by officers following a call by a member of the public reporting a person behaving suspiciously in a vehicle in Trooper Road, Aldbury, near Tring, on Wednesday, September 8,” said Det Sgt Katie Stevens.

“This arrest shows the importance of members of the public not hesitating to call us when they see something they think isn’t quite right.

“When officers arrived in Aldbury they identified Enache as being a person wanted in connection with burglary offences.”

Det Sgt Stevens also had advice on how to prevent burglaries, adding: “Now that summer has come to an end and the nights are drawing in, I would encourage everyone to carry out a security check of their homes.

“Are your windows and door properly secured? Have you checked that your garden perimeter is sufficient and that gates, sheds and garages are properly locked? There is a wealth of crime prevention advice to help you make your property less appealing to thieves on the Hertfordshire Constabulary’s website.

“You might also want to join OWL which provides notifications of crimes in your local area as well as advice and information. No registration is needed. To get the app, search the App Store or Google Play for OWL crime alerts.”