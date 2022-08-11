News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Meet your officers at Friday’s Welwyn Garden City event

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:13 PM August 11, 2022
The police made the three arrests on Wednesday. Picture: Helen Drake.

PCSOs from the Safer Neighbourhood Team will be at King George V Playing Fields on Friday. - Credit: Archant

Welwyn Garden City residents will get a chance to meet their officers in the town and get security advice at an event this Friday.

Officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team will be attending the Basketball Festival at King George V Playing Fields on August 12 between 1pm and 4pm, giving out crime prevention advice and offering free bike-marking.

“There’s lots of exciting activities happening as part of the BIG Summer and we’re looking forward to going along on Friday and getting to meet the young people attending,” said PCSO Jack Andrews.

“Events like these are a great way of engaging with the community, helping us to understand the issues affecting them and providing reassure that we are there to help.

“We hope to see lots of people there on Friday. Don’t forget to bring your bike so we can security mark it.

“If you’re unable to make the event, it’s a good idea to register your bike at bikeregister.com. This is a national database which helps to reunite bike owners with lost or stolen bikes.”

