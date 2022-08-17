Hunt for stolen labrador puppy from Welwyn Garden City

Echo, the 6-month-old lab, was last seen near the AL8 area being walk away by two men presumed to be in their 20s with an Irish accent. - Credit: Shayla Pearman

A family has been left in tatters following the theft of their beloved labrador puppy.

Six-month-old Echo was last seen in the AL8 area of Welwyn Garden City being walked away by two men in their 20s with Irish accents.

The dog's owner Shayla Pearman said: “Echo is a much-loved family member and helps me with my mental health, as well as my six-year-old son who has ADHD and waiting an ASD diagnosis to regulate his emotions.”

The puppy came into the family’s lives when she was just five weeks old and very poorly. The family nursed her back to health into a bouncy six-month-old, although somewhat smaller than an average labrador.

Echo is chipped and the chip has been registered stolen/missing.

The police are currently investigating the incident but anyone with information on Echo's whereabouts should call 07380813268 or phone Herts police 101.



