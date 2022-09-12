Driver on Snapchat seconds before killing cyclist found guilty of death by careless driving

A driver who was on Snapchat seconds before she hit and killed a cyclist near Potters Bar has been found guilty of death by careless driving.

Silan Kaya, of Cedar Avenue, Enfield, hit Brian Hart-Leverton just before Christmas in 2019, with the cyclist dying in hospital eight days later.

The 25-year-old was was driving alone in a white BMW 220D along Dancers Hill Road, Bentley Heath near Potters Bar on the way to visit her cousin.

Although the prosecution could not determine if Kaya was on her phone at the time of the collision, she was using her phone in the moments leading up to it, with a 30 second gap between the Snapchat ending and the 999 call she made.

Her BMW strayed into the opposite carriageway, hitting Mr Hart-Leverton and the grey Ridgeback Meteor pedal cycle he was riding.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to The Royal London Hospital where he died eight days later, on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Kaya denied causing death by dangerous driving and an alternative charge of causing death by careless driving at St Albans Crown Court.

She was cleared of the death by dangerous charge, but found guilty on Friday of causing death by careless driving.

She will sentenced by Judge Lana Wood on October 14.

In the witness box Kaya, who had passed her driving test almost two years before the accident, said: “The cyclist was pretty much approaching me in my lane After that moment something happened. All I remember was my car coming into the ditch and my glass breaking.

“As soon as my car came to a stop. I immediately ran out of my car to see what was happening on the road. I saw the cyclist. I sought medical help as soon as I could and dialled 999.”

She said he had been looking in her rear-view mirror and when she looked ahead again, she saw the cyclist.

Under cross-examination by prosecutor Nigel Ogborne, she admitted a text dispute with her brother over money was taking place as she was driving.

“Your attention was distracted by text messages,” claimed Mr Ogborne.

“No, it was not,” she replied.