Three balaclava-clad men reportedly stole cash, a passport and an assortment of power tools from properties on Dixons Hill Close near Welham Green - Credit: Google Earth

Balaclava-clad men reportedly took power tools from two sheds in rural Hertfordshire.

Police said three men, who were wearing dark clothing, gained entry to two sheds in the North Mymms area overnight on Friday, April 22.

Power tools were stolen, which were later found abandoned in a wheelbarrow in nearby woodland.

Additional tools were used to force entry into another building, and a sum of cash and a passport were missing from a safe inside.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Webb, from the Local Crime Unit at Hertfordshire Police, said: "We take rural crime very seriously and have specialist officers within the constabulary who are trained to provide advice and support to the rural community.

"Our enquiries are continuing at this time."

The tools are thought to have been stolen at around 11.30pm from a farm off Dixons Hill Close.

Hertfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

DS Webb said: "Did you witness any suspicious activity in the area or perhaps see any unknown vehicles parked up around the farm or woods?

"Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could prove vital to furthering our enquiries."

Anybody with information can make a report online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or phone 101, quoting reference 41/31866/22.

They can also contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/).