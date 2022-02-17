Woman followed and harassed in Welwyn park

"Then he said 'we should go into the bushes there and do something we shouldn't'." - Credit: Google Maps

A 34-year-old dog walker was left "on edge" after a drunk man followed her through Danesbury Park in Welwyn saying inappropriate things to her.

On Tuesday, December 15, the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was walking in a deserted Danesbury Park at around 11 15am when she noticed a man standing next to a car on a road that runs parallel to a wooded area.

He said hello and they briefly spoke about the weather. She walks a client's dog in that park at least four times a week and has never seen him there before.

The woman continued walking down the footpath when the dog stopped and turned around. She looked behind her and realised that the man had followed her down the path.

"As soon as he got close, I could smell alcohol on his breath," she said. The man asked her "do you walk this way often?", which she ignored. However, he was still following her.

"Then he said 'we should go into the bushes there and do something we shouldn't' and that was it. I took off as fast as I could. If I could have I would have run but it was too muddy," she recalled.

When they reached the bottom of the path that rejoins the road, the car that had been at the top of the lane was crawling towards them. The man then left, walking in the direction of Codicote.

"I got in my car and went straight to my next client's house. I just wanted to get away from the area. I was on edge for the rest of the day, constantly looking around me. I'll be finding a different route to walk that dog when I do go back there," she said.

The man was about 5ft 7 inches tall and was wearing a black coat or hoodie. He wore white trainers and light-coloured tracksuit bottoms.

When the dog walker posted the incident on social media, other people commented about a similar incident that happened in Hatfield. However, it is unclear whether the two incidents are related.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 12.10pm yesterday (February 15) to a report of inappropriate comments made to a woman in the area of Danesbury Park, Welwyn. It is not believed he made any attempts to touch the woman.

"As a result of the call, local officers were made aware of the incident and the description of the man."