Man who broke victim's jaw in South Mimms punch avoids prison
An Essex man has avoided prison after breaking a man's jaw in three places at M25 South Mimms service station.
Danny Clark, aged 36, punched the victim amid an argument which broke out at the BP forecourt in the morning of October 15, 2021.
On Wednesday, September 7, Clark, of Greenoaks Close, Benfleet, appeared at St Albans Crown Court where he was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Police were alerted to the incident when Clark contacted officers himself.
He was interviewed by officers and charged with causing grievous bodily harm.
DI Beth Hanna, of Hertfordshire Constabulary, said the assault was a "nasty" incident.
She said: "The violence shown was unacceptable and left the victim with a broken jaw in three places which required surgery.
"Thankfully he has at least been spared the ordeal of going through a trial."
In addition to his suspended prison sentence, Clark was ordered to complete 180 hours unpaid work and pay compensation of £10,000 to his victim.