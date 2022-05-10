Two off-road motorbikes were stolen from an outbuilding in a rural Hertfordshire village.

The bikes - a black and red electric Sur-Ron Light Bee and a child's MXR 1300 Watt - were taken from the building on Cucumber Lane, Essendon between midnight and 8am on Tuesday, May 4.

The dirt bikes, stolen from Essendon, Hertfordshire - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

PC Savannah Banton, of Hertfordshire Police, is investigating the incident.

She warned they may have been offered up for sale illegally.

PC Banton said: "We are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Cucumber Lane area in the early hours of May 4 to get in touch.

"Additionally, if you have seen motorbikes like those in the photos, or have been offered them for sale, then let us know."

One of the dirt bikes stolen from Cucumber Lane, Essendon - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Anybody with information can contact the police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference 41/35135/22.

Alternatively, reports can be made 100 percent anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/