Safer Streets initiative comes to Hatfield Garden Village

Officers from the Welwyn Hatfield West Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) will be visiting households in Hatfield Garden Village this weekend as part of the Safer Streets scheme.

On Saturday from 10.30am onwards, the SNT will be knocking on doors and offering free crime prevention advice in Green Lanes (up to the junction with Great Braitch Lane) and Astwick Avenue.

Residents will be able to share their views on local policing and what they think officers should be prioritising. They will also be able to sign up to OWL (the Online Watch Link that alerts users to crime trends and local policing news).

PC Darren Turner, from the Welwyn Hatfield West SNT, said: “We carried out a similar event in Hatfield Garden Village in March which proved really worthwhile. We gained a lot of valuable insight into the matters affecting residents and they appreciated the chance to chat through their concerns face-to-face.

“Based on the success of that, we wanted to return and focus on streets that weren’t visited last time round. We hope to meet as many residents as possible. If you’re not in that day, we’ll be posting leaflets through doors. Don’t forget, you can also use echo, our online community voice platform, to share your views anonymously at any time.

“We look forward to meeting lots of residents next weekend. We’re here to help you so if there’s anything that’s been bothering you, this is a perfect opportunity to let us know.”

To receive police messages about a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people in your local area, sign up to owl.co.uk/herts.