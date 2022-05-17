Police in Peartree for community event

Peartree residents are being offered the chance to raise any concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour with their local police officers.

The Welwyn Hatfield North Safer Neighbourhood Team is hosting a session at Woodhall Community Centre in Mill Green Road on Sunday May 22 between 11am and 4pm.

The officers will be offering free bike-marking and there will be a knife bin present within the centre where residents will be able to surrender any knives that they do not want or should not have.

Officers will be issuing crime prevention advice, there will be a stall manned by female officers giving out safety advice and personal alarms, and Welwyn Hatfield Police Cadets will also be attending on the day.

The officers will be joined by a variety of local partners and community groups including Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Hertfordshire County Council, Youth Connexions, The Prince’s Trust, community farm GROW, youth group Forever Young People and a local boxing club

Sergeant Emma Francis, who leads the team, said: “Events like these are a great opportunity for residents to share their views face-to-face. This should be a fantastic day with lots on offer for residents. Don’t forget to bring along your bicycles! Bike-marking only takes a few seconds and can give you peace of mind.

“We’re delighted to be joined by so many local partners and I hope that residents gain a lot from the event. We’re looking forward to seeing lots of you there.”