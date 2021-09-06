Herts police officer to face misconduct allegations over abuse of power
Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter
A Herts police officer has been accused of using his position to attempt to form relationships with members of the public, according to an internal misconduct report.
Sgt Ricki Vaughan was also accused of 'regularly' speaking about women in a 'disrespectful' way, and will face a misconduct hearing in Welwyn Garden City on September 13.
The allegations have been published on the force’s website ahead of the hearing next week.
Other allegations include claims that he has behaved in a 'discriminatory way' towards colleagues, and failed to treat colleagues and/or members of the public with courtesy and respect.
The hearing will determine whether Sgt 1056 Vaughan had breached the Standard of Professional Behaviour.
It is alleged that Sgt Vaughan:
1. Used his position by forming and/or attempting to form relationships with members of the public who he met through his work.
2. Failed to treat colleagues and/or members of the public with courtesy and respect.
3. Has behaved in a discriminatory way towards colleagues.
4. Regularly spoken about women in a disrespectful way.
The notice added: “The appropriate authority will contend that the officer breached the following standard of professional behaviour: orders and instructions; honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity, orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct.”
Hearings are held when an officer or member of staff faces allegations of gross misconduct, and are usually held in public.
The hearing is expected to last until September 21.