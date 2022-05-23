The incident reportedly took place on Lemsford Road, Hatfield, outside the swimming centre. - Credit: Google Maps

A 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital following a reported stabbing in Hatfield.

Police say the incident took place before 8pm on Saturday (May 21) on Lemsford Road, outside the Hatfield Swim Centre.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called at 8.10pm to a report of a stabbing in Lemsford Road, Hatfield, outside the swimming centre.

“The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The armed policing unit carried out a search in the area for the two suspects, with assistance from the dog unit and police helicopter.

“They remain outstanding at this time and extensive enquiries are being carried out to trace them.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information should report it online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/40277/22.

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”