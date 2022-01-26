News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times

Man uses racist language in verbal attack

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 10:49 AM January 26, 2022
Link Drive.

Link Drive. - Credit: Archant

A man used racially offensive language in an argument in Hatfield earlier this week.

Between 8.20am and 9am on Tuesday, January 11, two men had an argument while remaining in their vehicles on Link Drive at the junction with Old Rectory Drive, outside of Onslow St Audrey's School.

During the incident, the driver of a black Nissan is reported to have used racially offensive language towards the other man who was in a silver Astra.

PC Matthew Mason, who is investigating, said: “Were you in the Links Drive area on the morning of Tuesday 11 January and did you witness this incident?

“If so, I’d like to hear from you as you could be able to assist with our enquiries.

“We have pursued several lines of enquiry to date, but we are now appealing to the public for information.

“Anyone who can assist with the investigation can contact me via email at matthew.mason@herts.police.uk” The crime reference number is 41/2690/22.

Herts Live News
Hatfield News

