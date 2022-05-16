Man suffers leg injuries after stabbing at Queensway in Hatfield
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has suffered leg injuries after a stabbing at the weekend in Hatfield.
Police were called to Queensway, near The White Hart pub, at around 2am on Saturday (May 14).
A man was found with “a stab wound to his leg” and was taken to hospital.
Officers searched the area, but no suspects were located – an investigation is now ongoing.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called at around 2.10am on Saturday to reports of an injured man in Queensway, Hatfield.
“Officers attended along with the East of England Ambulance Service, and found that a man had sustained a stab wound to his leg.
“He went to hospital for treatment, though his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
“A scene guard was put in place. Officers carried out an extensive search of the area, however no suspects were located.
“Enquiries are continuing into the incident. Please call 101 quoting ISR 83 of May 14 if you can help with the investigation.”