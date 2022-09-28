Youth footballer investigated after anti-Semitic social media posts

The posts were made following a match between a youth team from Potters Bar United and another Hertfordshire side. - Credit: PA

An investigation has been launched into racially offensive social media posts made by a youth footballer following match in Potters Bar.

The incident took place after a match between youth team Potters Bar United and another Hertfordshire side on the weekend of Saturday, September 17, with a player now under investigation.

Herts police confirmed they were aware of the posts and an investigation has been launched.

“Police are currently investigating after being made aware of a post on social media containing racially offensive language,” a spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

“The post was made in relation to a football match involving two youth teams based in Hertfordshire.

“Enquiries are continuing at this time.

“Hate crimes can have a severe impact on victims and on the wider community as a whole.

“Incidents of this nature will absolutely not be tolerated in Hertfordshire and any reports made to police will be taken seriously and dealt with sensitively.”

Hertfordshire FA also confirmed they would launching their own investigation, and that the social media posts contained anti-Semitic abuse.

“We are aware of an incident involving anti-Semitic abuse that occurred following a match over the weekend,” read a tweet.

“A full investigation has been opened and the affected club has been offered assistance via Sporting Chance who provide dedicated support to victims of discrimination.”

After being contacted by this newspaper, Hertfordshire FA refused to comment further on the incident or investigation, but were keen to urge anyone who experiences racial abuse to report it.

“We take matters of this nature very seriously and are determined to provide an inclusive football experience for all,” said a spokesman.

“In short, there is no place for discrimination in football and we ask that anyone witnessing any such incidents report them to us so that they can be dealt with.

“If you witness unacceptable behaviour in football, please tell us about it so that we can deal with it accordingly.”

The WHT has contacted Potters Bar United for a comment.

To report abuse of any kind in football, visit www.hertfordshirefa.com/news/2021/sep/28/reporting-poor-behaviour.