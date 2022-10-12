Appeal launched following theft from a van in Potters Bar

Police would like to speak to this man following the theft on Monday, September 26. - Credit: Herts police

CCTV images have been released of a man police would like to speak to following a theft from a van in Potters Bar.

On Monday, September 26, at around 2.45pm, a van was broken into on St Louis Close and items were reported stolen from the vehicle.

Police have released the image of a man who they believe could help with their inquiries.

“We would like to speak with the man pictured as he may have vital information that could assist the investigation. If this is you, or you recognise him, please email me at Daniel.Hill@herts.police.uk,” said PC Dan Hill, investigating.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/78615/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.