News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Head injury follows taxi assault in Potters Bar

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 9:28 AM June 30, 2022
The Strafford pub, with bricks and grey paint at the front.

The incident occurred in a taxi, outside The Strafford pub. - Credit: Google Maps

An assault, which took place in a taxi in Potters Bar, has left a man with a head injury.

The incident occurred between 8:30pm and 9.00pm on Thursday, June 23.

An "altercation" between two men was seen outside a taxi on Cranborne Parade, Mutton Lane.

The incident, outside of The Strafford pub, continued within the vehicle.

This led to an assault, in which one of the men was left with a head injury.

The injury was not considered to be life-threatening.

A man in his 50s, from Potters Bar, was arrested on suspicion of assault. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Concerns raised over ‘grotesque’ 5G mast plans ruining iconic WGC view
  2. 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  3. 3 Vandals trash toilet on WGC train
  1. 4 Homes selling fast at sought-after Welwyn Garden City development
  2. 5 Village off-licence at risk from plans for rival outlet
  3. 6 Fight to save village Green Belt from development
  4. 7 Head injury follows taxi assault in Potters Bar
  5. 8 Autism wellbeing event coming to Welwyn Garden City
  6. 9 Census data reveals Hertfordshire population boom over last decade
  7. 10 Six charged and £11,000 seized after drug raids

He has since been released on bail, while officers continue their enquiries.

Detective constable Jay Jeffrey, of Hertfordshire Police's Hertsmere Local Crime Unit, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about it.

“We believe there were witnesses in the area who may have seen what happened or even filmed some of this incident.

"If you can help, then please get in touch with us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

“Anyone with information can contact me directly by email via jay.jeffrey@herts.police.uk .”

Information can also be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/49780/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Pubs
Potters Bar News

Don't Miss

A man in his 80s was bitten by a dog in Parkway, Welwyn Garden City, police in Hertfordshire have said

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man in his 80s attacked by dog in Welwyn Garden City

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A man in a black jacket with white trim.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Police release CCTV imagery following Hatfield brawl

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has been successful in prosecuting a local landlord for safety breaches. 

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Welwyn Hatfield landlord prosecuted for safety breaches at rental property

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
It is thought that a group of youths aged between 12 and 13 kicked and threw stones at this pregnant hedgehog in Shenley

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Youths 'kicked and threw stones' at pregnant hedgehog in Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon