Head injury follows taxi assault in Potters Bar

The incident occurred in a taxi, outside The Strafford pub. - Credit: Google Maps

An assault, which took place in a taxi in Potters Bar, has left a man with a head injury.

The incident occurred between 8:30pm and 9.00pm on Thursday, June 23.

An "altercation" between two men was seen outside a taxi on Cranborne Parade, Mutton Lane.

The incident, outside of The Strafford pub, continued within the vehicle.

This led to an assault, in which one of the men was left with a head injury.

The injury was not considered to be life-threatening.

A man in his 50s, from Potters Bar, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

He has since been released on bail, while officers continue their enquiries.

Detective constable Jay Jeffrey, of Hertfordshire Police's Hertsmere Local Crime Unit, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about it.

“We believe there were witnesses in the area who may have seen what happened or even filmed some of this incident.

"If you can help, then please get in touch with us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

“Anyone with information can contact me directly by email via jay.jeffrey@herts.police.uk .”

Information can also be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/49780/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.