Three thefts from shops in Potters Bar within five days



Pearce Bates

Published: 11:11 AM March 18, 2022
Man in hoodie and large jacket captured by CCTV.

Three shop thefts have occurred in Potters Bar, two from Superdrug and one from Holland & Barrett. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Three thefts have taken place at shops in Potters Bar within just five days. 

On Thursday March 3, vitamins and cosmetic products were stolen from Holland & Barrett and Superdrug on Darkes Lane.

Then, on Tuesday March 8, vape products were stolen from Superdrug, at just before 3.30pm.

A man in a scarf and jacket captured on CCTV.

Police have released an appeal for two individuals they would like to speak to, pictured on CCTV in the area of the shops. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Police have since released CCTV images of two individuals they would like to speak to as they were pictured on CCTV in the area of the shops on Darkes Lane.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Officers are releasing images of two men they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into three thefts from shops in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar.

A man in a white hoodie and jacket captured on CCTV.

Vitamins, vape and cosmetic products were stolen from the stores. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

"The individuals pictured are believed to have been in the area around the time of the thefts and may have information that can assist officers."

Anyone who recognises the individuals, or who has information about the thefts, is asked to contact PSCO Christopher Ramdeen by emailing christopher.ramdeen@herts.police.uk.

Information can also be given online or by calling 101 and quoting the relevant crime reference.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted for information to be given anonymously. 

Hertfordshire Constabularly
Potters Bar News




