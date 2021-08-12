Antique marble busts stolen from Potters Bar home
- Credit: Herts police
Two antique marble busts have been stolen from a property in Potters Bar during a burglary.
The theft took place from a property off Ganwick Corner between 7am and 9pm on Tuesday, June 22.
The items are described as antique white marble busts, both approximately 70 cm tall and very heavy.
Police are asking anyone who may have been offered the stolen busts to come forward, with Det Sgt Stuart Keene, investigating, saying: “Enquiries into this burglary have been ongoing and as investigations continue we are appealing to the public for their assistance due to the distinctive stolen items.
“I’d like to hear from anyone who has seen the busts for sale or has been offered them.
You may also want to watch:
“If you are able to help, I can be contacted directly via email at stuart.keene@herts.police.uk.”
You can also visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/47194/21.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Most Read
- 1 Council withdraws BioPark application from meeting
- 2 Person dies after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar
- 3 Half of Welwyn Hatfield homes bought by Londoners in 2021
- 4 Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield students celebrate 2021 A Level results
- 5 Height on new developments shouldn't exceed existing buildings says MP
- 6 Meet the woman who is offering free nipple tattoos to breast cancer survivors
- 7 Classic Ibiza set list for Hatfield House concert is sure to Set You Free!
- 8 LIVE BLOG: Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield students collect GCSE results
- 9 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 10 'This is history!' - 25 facts about the Oasis concerts at Knebworth Park 25 years ago