Antique marble busts stolen from Potters Bar home

Published: 11:39 AM August 12, 2021

The busts were stolen on Thursday, June 22. - Credit: Herts police

Two antique marble busts have been stolen from a property in Potters Bar during a burglary.

The theft took place from a property off Ganwick Corner between 7am and 9pm on Tuesday, June 22.

The items are described as antique white marble busts, both approximately 70 cm tall and very heavy.

Police are asking anyone who may have been offered the stolen busts to come forward, with Det Sgt Stuart Keene, investigating, saying: “Enquiries into this burglary have been ongoing and as investigations continue we are appealing to the public for their assistance due to the distinctive stolen items.

The busts are described as white marble, both approximately 70cm tall and very heavy. - Credit: Herts police

“I’d like to hear from anyone who has seen the busts for sale or has been offered them.

You may also want to watch:

“If you are able to help, I can be contacted directly via email at stuart.keene@herts.police.uk.”

You can also visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/47194/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.