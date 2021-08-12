News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Antique marble busts stolen from Potters Bar home

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 11:39 AM August 12, 2021   
Potters Bar stolen busts

The busts were stolen on Thursday, June 22. - Credit: Herts police

Two antique marble busts have been stolen from a property in Potters Bar during a burglary. 

The theft took place from a property off Ganwick Corner between 7am and 9pm on Tuesday, June 22. 

The items are described as antique white marble busts, both approximately 70 cm tall and very heavy. 

Police are asking anyone who may have been offered the stolen busts to come forward, with Det Sgt Stuart Keene, investigating, saying: “Enquiries into this burglary have been ongoing and as investigations continue we are appealing to the public for their assistance due to the distinctive stolen items. 

Potters Bar stolen busts

The busts are described as white marble, both approximately 70cm tall and very heavy. - Credit: Herts police

“I’d like to hear from anyone who has seen the busts for sale or has been offered them.

You may also want to watch:

“If you are able to help, I can be contacted directly via email at stuart.keene@herts.police.uk.” 

You can also visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/47194/21. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

  1. 1 Council withdraws BioPark application from meeting
  2. 2 Person dies after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar
  3. 3 Half of Welwyn Hatfield homes bought by Londoners in 2021
  1. 4 Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield students celebrate 2021 A Level results
  2. 5 Height on new developments shouldn't exceed existing buildings says MP
  3. 6 Meet the woman who is offering free nipple tattoos to breast cancer survivors
  4. 7 Classic Ibiza set list for Hatfield House concert is sure to Set You Free!
  5. 8 LIVE BLOG: Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield students collect GCSE results
  6. 9 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  7. 10 'This is history!' - 25 facts about the Oasis concerts at Knebworth Park 25 years ago
Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Louise Kam has been missing since Monday, July 26

Body found in search for missing woman as two men charged with murder

Dan Mountney

person
The cast of Tell Me Everything - Lauryn Ajufo, Spike Fearn, Callina Liang, Eden H. Davies, Tessa Lucille and Carla Woodcock

TV

New ITV teen drama Tell Me Everything being filmed in Welwyn Garden City

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Arsenal fan Danny Bailey

Tributes paid to Arsenal fan who died of COVID-19 'caught at Euros final'

Emma Bartholomew and Dan Mountney

Logo Icon
KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam

8 countries added to UK green travel list

Sarah Hussain

person