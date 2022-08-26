Aidan McGuiness, aged 43, of Willow Way in Potters Bar, has been jailed after stealing salmon, steak, cosmetics and alcohol earlier in 2022 - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A "prolific" steak and salmon shoplifter from Potters Bar has been handed a prison sentence.

Aidan McGuiness, aged 43, stole goods worth around £3,000 between February and March this year.

McGuinness, of Willow Way in Potters Bar, was sentenced to 25 months in prison at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday, August 11.

He admitted to eight charges of theft from shops on Wednesday, April 6 at St Albans Magistrates' Court, and at his sentencing this month, he asked a judge to take into consideration an additional nine commercial burglaries.

Detective Constable Erik Gale of the Hertsmere Local Crime Unit at Hertfordshire Constabulary said shoplifting "will not be tolerated" in Potters Bar.

He said: "McGuiness is a prolific offender who stole thousands of pounds worth of goods from shops in Potters Bar, as well as breaking into businesses, stealing their hard earned money, and causing damage to their property.

"With enough support from our Safer Neighbourhood Team officers, we were able to gather enough evidence to charge McGuiness with eight shoplifting offences, as well as securing details of a further nine commercial burglary offences, which the judge took into consideration when sentencing McGuiness.

"I hope this sends a clear message that shoplifting will not be tolerated in Potters Bar.

"We are working closely with businesses to identify, arrest and bring offenders before the courts."

The first of the eight initial charges handed to McGuiness relates to a theft on February 7, 2022, when he stole salmon and steak worth more than £300 from a BP Connect shop.

On February 16, he stole prosecco and salmon worth more than £100 from BP Connect.

On February 23, February 24 and March 12, McGuiness stole cosmetics worth more than a combined £2,200.

He stole alcohol and steak to an unknown value from a Tesco shop on March 14, and stole salmon worth almost £200 from BP Connect on the same date.

On March 21, he stole unknown items to an unknown value from BP Connect.

In addition to the 25-month prison sentence, McGuiness was ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge at St Albans Crown Court.