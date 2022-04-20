Fly tipper hit with fine after dumping waste in car park

Hertsmere Borough Council quickly identified those responsible for fly tipping after it was reported in March. - Credit: Hertsmere Borough Council

A fly tipper from Potters Bar has been hit with a £300 fine after dumping waste in a car park in Radlett.

A member of public reported the dumped rubbish in Newberries Car Park on March 22, and Hertsmere Borough Council’s environmental health team were quickly able to track down those responsible.

A Potters Bar resident was served a £300 fixed penalty notice, while another resident from Enfield received a written warning after using a rogue waste carrier who then dumped their household waste alongside.

“We take fly tipping very seriously and we are doing everything in our power to tackle it, including using state of the art mobile CCTV cameras,” said councillor Seamus Quilty, portfolio holder for environment.

“I am delighted our environmental health team have been able to track the people responsible and take the appropriate action.

“Fly tipping is a serious crime that negatively affects residents, businesses and the local environment, as well as diverts valuable resources from the delivery of frontline services at a time when the council must continue to make efficiency savings.

“If you have any information about fly tipping, please let us know. Your information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.”

With around two thirds of fly tips being household waste, and a £300 fine or criminal conviction being the punishment, councillor Quilty was quick to urge people to dispose of their waste responsibly.

“Everyone has a duty of care to ensure their household waste is disposed of correctly,” he said.

“Fly tipping is a criminal offence. You can be prosecuted even if your waste is fly tipped by someone else. Remember, if it's your waste, it's your responsibility.

“Our advice is always get a receipt for any waste that you ask to be disposed of and check the person has a waste carrier's licence.

“If in doubt give the council’s Environmental Health team a call on 020 8207 2277.”

For more information on how to dispose of your waste responsibly or find a registered waste carrier, visit www.hertsmere.gov.uk/flytipping.