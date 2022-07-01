Officers to tackle Potters Bar Nitrous Oxide sales as part of policing priorities

Officers believe the sale of Nitrous Oxide has led to an increase in anti-social behaviour in Potters Bar. - Credit: PA

Safer Neighbourhood Team officers will look to tackle the sale of Nitrous Oxide cannisters in Potters Bar as part of their new policing priorities.

The SNT is responsible for fixing short and long-term neighbourhood issues, setting new priorities every three months based on feedback from the public.

Among the latest set of issues they will address is the sale of Nitrous Oxide cannisters and alcohol in Potters Bar, which they believe has led to an increase in anti-social behaviour.

“We have received numerous reports that small convenience stores in Potters Bar are selling alcohol to underage youths as well as Nitrous Oxide cannisters and balloons,” read a statement.

“We believe that this is related to an increase in anti-social behaviour in the town so will be working with these stores to ensure they are complying with the law, understand the consequences and are being responsible businesses.”

Officers will also be working to stop thefts from vehicles in South Mimms, with the statement continuing: “There has been an increase in theft from vehicles in the Welcome Break service station car park, lorry park and coach park, as well as hotel car parks so we will be working to prevent these thefts.”

“The Safer Neighbourhood Team is committed to addressing these issues that matter to the community,” added Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Rachael Robertson.

“I’d thank people for taking the time to let us know what issues they would like us to focus on. If we know about it, we can work to tackle it.

“Whilst these are reviewed every three months, you can let us know at any time if there’s an emerging issue in your area.

“It’s important to note that some comments we receive are about things that aren’t police matters, such as most parking-related issues and litter, however we do pass these comments to our partner agencies, such as Hertsmere Borough Council so that they are aware and can look to tackle them.”

To use the Echo community voice platform and let the SNT know what you think they should be prioritising in Potters Bar, visit capture.rantandrave.com/s3/Potters-Bar.