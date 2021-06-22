Man charged with murder of his own mother

Published: 9:14 AM June 22, 2021

A 31-year-old man from Potters Bar has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman in her 60s - his own mother.

Charles Dearden, of Oakfield Close, Potters Bar, was charged with murdering his mother, Kim Dearden, on Sunday and was remanded into custody to appear at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday June 22).

Emergency services were called at 12.35pm on Sunday to reports of concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address in Oakfield Close, Potters Bar.

Police attended and a 63-year-old woman was located inside the property with serious stab wounds. The ambulance service attended but her injuries sadly proved fatal. Her next of kin have been informed.

A murder investigation was launched by the Beds, Cambs and Herts major crime unit and a man was arrested shortly afterwards.

A scene guard remains in place in Oakfield Close while enquiries continue.

Det Ch Insp Neil Langford, from the BCH major crime unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Kim’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“A murder investigation is being led by the BCH major crime unit and we would appeal for any witnesses or anyone who has information about what happened to contact us.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101, quoting reference Operation Orchid.