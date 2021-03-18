News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Man named after indecent exposure charge

Matt Powell

Published: 10:01 AM March 18, 2021   
A man has been charged in connection with an indecent exposure - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man has been charged in connection with an indecent exposure in Little Heath, near Potters Bar, last month.

Robiul Shadath MD Abu Hanif, 34, of Jephson Road in London, was arrested on Tuesday, March 16, and charged with indecent exposure on Wednesday March 17.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Hatfield Magistrates Court today March 18.

Detective constable Dave Marr, of the case investigation team, said: “This charge is in connection with an incident in Little Heath on Monday, February 22, which saw a man indecently expose himself to a female victim.

“I’d like to thank members of the public who saw our witness appeal into this incident and provided vital information which led to the man’s arrest.” 

Potters Bar News

