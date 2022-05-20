Man 'broke in and tried to steal car' in Potters Bar

Golf clothes were also reported missing, from a property on the same street. - Credit: PA

A man allegedly broke into a property and attempted to steal a car in Potters Bar.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.30am yesterday (May 19), when an individual had reportedly broken into a home on Salisbury Close.

The man had also allegedly tried to steal a car from outside the property.

The home's occupants were awoken by noises downstairs and challenged the man.

The intruder then "threatened the victim with a knife" before making his escape.

A second victim, living on the same street, also reported stolen golf clothing that had disappeared from his porch between Wednesday night (May 18) and Thursday morning (May 19).

A man has since been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary by Hertfordshire Police.

Police constable Gemma Haines, of the Hertsmere Local Crime Unit, said: “I hope that the quick police response and arrest provides reassurance to the community that we will respond swiftly and take robust action against those who commit crimes in Hertsmere.

“The investigation into these offences is on-going and I would like to ask any residents in the area who have CCTV at their homes or dash cams fitted in their vehicles to please check their footage to see if they captured anything in the early hours of Thursday that could help our enquiries.

“We have not recovered all of the stolen property, including the golf clothing along with Bulgari sunglasses in a purple drawstring pouch and a selection of keys, so if you come across these please let us know as soon as possible.”

Police constable Haines can be contacted via the email address: gemma.haines@herts.police.uk

Information can also be reported online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 41/39455/22.