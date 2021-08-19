News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Man arrested in connection with burglary and ABH investigation

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 4:26 PM August 19, 2021   
Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a windscreen was smashed in Hatfield. Pictur

The 35-year-old was arrested this morning. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A man with links to Potters Bar has been arrested in connection with a string of offences. 

A suspect was arrested following a wanted appeal launched yesterday. 

The arrest came after breaching a non-molestation order, a residential burglary and ABH.

The 35-year-old was known to stay at addresses in Potters Bar and Borehamwood. 

To report information about a crime, visit herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact. You also call the non-emergency number 101, or 999 if the crime is in progress. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

You may also want to watch:

Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stanborough School students with their GCSE results.

Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield students collect GCSE results

Dan Mountney

person
A crash on the A1(M) between J7 and J6 is causing long delays. Picture: Archant

Updated

Normal conditions on A1(M) resume after police incident

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The incident involving the Hatfield police officer.

PC receives in-house telling off after threatening and swearing at teen

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Biopark, Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City

Council withdraws BioPark application from meeting

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon