Man arrested in connection with burglary and ABH investigation

Published: 4:26 PM August 19, 2021

The 35-year-old was arrested this morning. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A man with links to Potters Bar has been arrested in connection with a string of offences.

A suspect was arrested following a wanted appeal launched yesterday.

The arrest came after breaching a non-molestation order, a residential burglary and ABH.

The 35-year-old was known to stay at addresses in Potters Bar and Borehamwood.

