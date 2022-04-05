A motorist has been left with life-changing injuries after an incident on the M25 near Potters Bar. - Credit: PA

A motorist has been left with life-changing injuries after a reported assault on the M25 near Potters Bar yesterday afternoon.

Police were called shortly after 3.30pm on Monday (April 4) after reports came in of an ongoing incident at junction 23 of the M25 clockwise.

Officers have since arrested a man on suspicion of GBH.

The air ambulance was also called out to the incident which caused major delays for drivers on the B556 Mutton Lane in Potters Bar.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “The road was reopened at around 6pm.

“The injured man was taken by road ambulance to hospital and is believed to have life changing injuries.

Backed up traffic on the M25 near Potters Bar. - Credit: Highways England

“A man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and is currently in police custody.

“We were called shortly after 3.30pm today (April 4) following an incident at junction 23 of the M25 clockwise.

"It was reported than a man had been assaulted on the slip road.”

At the time, one motorist described the traffic as 'gridlocked' in Potters Bar.

Just after 6pm, a spokesperson for Highways England said: "Traffic has been released and all lanes are now open on the M25 in both directions within J23 following an earlier incident.

“There are residual delays of approximately 40 minutes in both directions.”