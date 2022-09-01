Laptop reported stolen during suspected Potters Bar burglary
- Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary
A laptop may have been stolen during a suspected burglary incident in Potters Bar.
The incident took place between 12.10pm and 12.30pm on Sunday, July 31.
The victim had arranged for a buyer to come to his home in Dugdale Lane to purchase a laptop.
When the buyer asked for an HDMI cable, the seller went upstairs to fetch one.
When the seller returned downstairs, the buyer had gone and had taken the laptop with him, according to Hertfordshire Constabulary.
The buyer told the seller that he had transferred the money to him, but this was never received.
Police in Hertfordshire have now released a CCTV image of a man who they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.
Most Read
- 1 Hatfield residents fear Firework Champions will sound like a 'war zone'
- 2 Celebrity MasterChef 2022: It's Strictly cooking as Lisa Snowdon faces pro dancer Katya Jones in kitchen contest
- 3 25-year-old man dies in A414 crash between Hatfield and Ware
- 4 45-month sentence for man who 'almost killed 32-year-old' in knife fight
- 5 Stanborough lake visitors claim they are being ripped off by parking meter
- 6 Prepare for Betty: Met Office reveals list of storm names for 2022/23
- 7 Former WGC student wins first round in University Challenge on BBC2
- 8 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 9 Hertfordshire GCSE cohort one of the highest scoring in England
- 10 Two unions announce rail strikes which could hit East of England trains
PC Callum Ellis said: "We believe the man pictured was in the area at the time of the incident and he could have vital information about what happened.
“If you recognise him or have information yourself, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/61751/22.”
Information can also be reported online (https://www.herts.police.uk/).
Anonymous reports can also be handed to investigators via the CrimeStoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.