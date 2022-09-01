Pictured: a man who police would like to speak to in connection with a reported burglary in Potters Bar - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A laptop may have been stolen during a suspected burglary incident in Potters Bar.

The incident took place between 12.10pm and 12.30pm on Sunday, July 31.

The victim had arranged for a buyer to come to his home in Dugdale Lane to purchase a laptop.

When the buyer asked for an HDMI cable, the seller went upstairs to fetch one.

When the seller returned downstairs, the buyer had gone and had taken the laptop with him, according to Hertfordshire Constabulary.

The buyer told the seller that he had transferred the money to him, but this was never received.

Police in Hertfordshire have now released a CCTV image of a man who they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

PC Callum Ellis said: "We believe the man pictured was in the area at the time of the incident and he could have vital information about what happened.

“If you recognise him or have information yourself, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/61751/22.”

Information can also be reported online (https://www.herts.police.uk/).

Anonymous reports can also be handed to investigators via the CrimeStoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.