News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Potters Bar burglary: Bank card and jewellery taken after 'untidy search'

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 10:30 AM September 26, 2022
Ladbrooke Drive, Potters Bar

Police in Hertfordshire have launched a burglary investigation after a debit card and jewellery were taken from a house in Ladbrooke Drive, Potters Bar (File picture) - Credit: Google Earth

A debit card and jewellery have been reported stolen from a Potters Bar home.

According to police in Hertfordshire, a burglary took place in Ladbrooke Drive at some point between 10.15am and 9.55pm on Sunday, September 25.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "The offenders have gained entry by smashing a conservatory window and, once inside, carried out an untidy search of all bedrooms.

"A debit card and some jewellery has been taken."

The burglary took place the week after police officers in Hertfordshire said crime is expected to rise in the autumn months - particularly jewellery theft.

Hertfordshire Constabulary issued advice to help householders deter thieves, which includes using doorbell cameras, internal cameras, safe deposit boxes at banks or forensic markings such as SmartWater to more easily identify stolen items.

The police spokesperson said anybody with information about the Potters Bar burglary should contact them on 101 or online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), quoting reference 41/77613/22.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Potters Bar News

Don't Miss

Mel Blatt, Danny Jones, Lesley Joseph, Kitty Scott-Claus, Lisa Snowdon, Faye Winter, Cliff Parisi and Jimmy Bullard.

TV | Updated

Celebrity MasterChef 2022: Lisa Snowdon through to semi-finals week

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
A man who broke his victim's jaw by punching him at South Mimms services has avoided prison (File picture)

St Albans Crown Court

Man who broke victim's jaw in South Mimms punch avoids prison

Will Durrant and Pearce Bates

Logo Icon
Martin Lewis has warned people to take a meter reading ahead of the October 1 energy price hike

Cost of Living

Martin Lewis issues meter reading warning ahead of energy price hike

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Tewin residents were told they could wait up to six hours for an ambulance.

East of England Ambulance Service

Tewin residents told to wait six hours for ambulance services

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon