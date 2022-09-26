Police in Hertfordshire have launched a burglary investigation after a debit card and jewellery were taken from a house in Ladbrooke Drive, Potters Bar (File picture) - Credit: Google Earth

A debit card and jewellery have been reported stolen from a Potters Bar home.

According to police in Hertfordshire, a burglary took place in Ladbrooke Drive at some point between 10.15am and 9.55pm on Sunday, September 25.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "The offenders have gained entry by smashing a conservatory window and, once inside, carried out an untidy search of all bedrooms.

"A debit card and some jewellery has been taken."

The burglary took place the week after police officers in Hertfordshire said crime is expected to rise in the autumn months - particularly jewellery theft.

Hertfordshire Constabulary issued advice to help householders deter thieves, which includes using doorbell cameras, internal cameras, safe deposit boxes at banks or forensic markings such as SmartWater to more easily identify stolen items.

The police spokesperson said anybody with information about the Potters Bar burglary should contact them on 101 or online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), quoting reference 41/77613/22.