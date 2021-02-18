Burglars steal car from outside home and threaten resident with knife

Published: 2:23 PM February 18, 2021

There was a burglary in the Dugdale Hill Lane area. - Credit: Google Maps

Burglars broke into a home and threatened the resident with a knife before stealing a car from the driveway.

Police were called at around 3.45am yesterday morning, February 17, to reports of an aggravated burglary at a property in the Dugdale Hill Lane area of Potters Bar.

It was reported that offenders broke into the property, by means unknown at this stage.

The burglars allegedly threatened the occupant with a knife, before stealing two iPhones. A white Mercedes was stolen from the driveway.

Officers attended, along with a police dog unit, and a police helicopter was deployed to search the area.

You may also want to watch:

The vehicle was found abandoned nearby just before 4am.

At this time, offenders have not been identified and no arrests have been made.

Detectives are continuing to conduct enquiries, and anyone with information is asked to get in contact quoting crime reference 41/11782/21.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.