Closure order for Potters Bar flat after anti-social behaviour and suspected drug use

A flat in Potters Bar has been hit with a Partial Closure Order after reports of anti-social behaviour and suspected drug use.

The order for the property in Kimptons Mead was granted at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 21, after an application was made by the Safer Neighbourhood Team, Hertsmere Borough Council and Catalyst Housing.

For the next three months, only the tenant can stay in the property, while representatives from Catalyst Housing, Hertsmere Borough Council and the emergency services are the only people allowed to enter.

Anyone who breaches this order could be fined or imprisoned.

PC Ashleigh Begg said: “We are committed to ensuring that residents’ lives are not blighted by those who engage in drug use and anti-social behaviour.

“If you have information about suspected illegal drug activity and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please do not hesitate to report it so that we can take the appropriate action.”

You can report information at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.