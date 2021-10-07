Drug dealers plead guilty to selling cocaine from shoe box

Published: 4:09 PM October 7, 2021

Tichaona Mutyambizi and Ashley Gayford pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Two Potters Bar drug dealers have pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply after selling cocaine from a shoe box.

Tichaona Mutyambizi, 27, of Bornedene, and Ashley Gayford, also 27, of Aston Way, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor John Coates told the court that the pair were caught on November 10, 2018, with the drugs discovered in a shoe box and £2,000 found at Mutyambizi’s address.

“It was street dealing. It was not a sophisticated operation and it is the crown’s view they were not part of a bigger chain,” he said.

“It was being run from Tichaona Mutyambizi’s front room. The items were found in a shoe box.”

You may also want to watch:

Mutyambizi also admitted driving while under the influence of drugs and having a vehicle with no third-party insurance.

Judge Michael Kay QC granted both men bail, with sentencing due to take place on November 11.