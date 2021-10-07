CCTV images released after Co-op wine theft

Published: 11:43 AM October 7, 2021

The theft took place at around 12.20pm on Saturday, September 25. - Credit: Herts Police

These CCTV images show a man police would like to speak to following a theft at a Co-op store in Potters Bar.

The incident occurred at Co-op in the High Street at around 12.20pm on Saturday, September 25, when it is alleged a man filled a basket with bottles of wine and left without paying for them.

Officers are keen to speak with the man pictured, as he is believed to have been in the area at the time and may have information which could assist their investigation.

If this is you, or you recognise him, please email Graham.Tippett@herts.police.uk.

You can also visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/74541/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.