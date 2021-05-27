Appeal after clothes stolen from bags left outside charity shop

Published: 12:36 PM May 27, 2021

Herts police have released images of two men they would like to identify to help with their enquiries - Credit: Herts police

Clothes have been stolen from charity donation bags left outside Oxfam in Potters Bar.

Following the theft last month, Herts police have released images of two men they would like to identify to help with their enquiries.

Herts police believe this man may be able to help with their enquiries - Credit: Herts police

At around 8.45pm on Saturday, April 3, charity bags were removed from the front of the Oxfam store in Darkes Lane. The bags were taken to the rear of the charity shop where various items of clothing were removed.

Potters Bar PCSO Chris Ramdeen: “We believe these two men were in the area at the time of the offence and may be able to help us with their enquiries.

“If you recognise them or you recognise yourself please get in touch with me by emailing Christopher.ramdeen@Herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/26582/21.”

Report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101.