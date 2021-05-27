News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
CCTV images released after money stolen from cash machine

Dan Mountney

Published: 11:15 AM May 27, 2021   
Potters Bar cash machine theft

Police would like to speak to this man as part of their enquiries. - Credit: Herts police

A CCTV appeal has been launched after more than £100 was taken from a cash machine in Potters Bar.

Officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to, as they believe he may be able to assist with enquiries.

Just after 5pm on Wednesday, April 21, a man used the cash machine outside Tesco Express in Orchard Parade in Mutton Lane.

When he had completed his transaction, he forgot to take his money - totalling £110 - leaving it in the ATM. 

The next person to use the machine took the money and left the area. 

Potters Bar PCSO Chris Ramdeen said: “We would like to identify the man in this picture as we believe he was in the area at the time and may have information that can assist our enquiries. 

“If you recognise him or recognise yourself, please get in touch with me by emailing Christopher.ramdeen@Herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/29587/21.” 

If you have any information visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

