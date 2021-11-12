Two men charged with burglary after car and jewellery stolen from Potters Bar home

The burglary happened in Darkes Lane in Potters Bar on Wednesday. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

Two men have been charged following a burglary in Potters Bar in which a car and jewellery were stolen.

Between 4.20pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, November 10, a residential property on Darkes Lane was broken into via a back door.

The offenders searched the property before stealing jewellery and a white Audi A6.

Gerald McDonnald, 38, of Elm Road, London, and Martin Davis, 41, of St Marys Road, Hastings have both been charged with burglary and remanded into custody.

You can report any information at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/87987/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.