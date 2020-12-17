Man charged with attempted burglary and motor vehicle interference

Published: 12:21 PM December 17, 2020

A man has been charged after attempted burglaries in South Mimms and Potters Bar - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with attempted burglary and motor vehicle interference offences in Potters Bar and South Mimms.

Nathan Foster, aged 33, of Beulah Road, Thornton Heath has been charged with the following offences which occurred on November 1, 2020:

An attempted burglary in Oakmere Avenue, Potters Bar at 5.50am

Interfering with a motor vehicle in Oakmere Avenue, Potters Bar at 5.55am

Interfering with two motor vehicles in Gregory Avenue, Potters Bar at 6am

An attempted burglary in Deepdene, Potters Bar at 6.30am

An attempted burglary in Deepdene, Potters Bar at 6.50am

Interfering with a motor vehicle in Deepdene, Potters Bar at 6.58am

Interfering with a motor vehicle in Deepdene, Potters Bar at 6.59am

Interfering with a motor vehicle in Deepdene, Potters Bar at 7am

Interfering with two motor vehicles in Windmore Avenue, Potters Bar at 7.15am

Interfering with two motor vehicles in Windmore Avenue, Potters Bar at 7.17am

Interfering with a motor vehicle in Blanche Lane, South Mimms at 7.47am

The offences relate to attempting to break into a vehicle by trying to open the door.

Foster is due to appear at St Albans Magistrates Court on February 1 2021.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Rachael Robertson said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to remind residents that if you have a CCTV or doorbell camera, and it captures something suspicious, please don’t hesitate to send it to us.

"Please ensure that your vehicles are left secured and all items of value removed from within. Remember, you can also find lots of crime prevention advice on our website.

“We’re always keen to hear your views on policing in Hertsmere so please let us by using our community voice platform ‘echo’. Visit Hertsmere echo and have your say.”

You can report information about burglaries online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101. In an emergency, always call 999.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).