Police have released this CCTV image of the suspected burglar. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A CCTV appeal has been launched by police after a person broke into a Potters Bar store and stole £100 from the till.

The individual involved broke the window of a shop in Mutton Lane in order to enter and exit the premises.

The break-in happened at around 4.15am on Friday March 4, and police have now released a CCTV image of the suspected burglar.

Police constable Emma Gower, of Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: "I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, has information about it or recognises the person in the image who was in the area at the time.

“While the person has their face partially covered in the image, someone may recognise their clothing and build and could help us to identify them.”

PC Gower can be emailed by using the address emma.gower@herts.police.uk. Information can also be reported online, or by calling 101 and quoting reference 41/18535/22.

Charity Crimestoppers may also be contacted to provide information anonymously.