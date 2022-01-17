Amazon parcels stolen in doorstep theft in Potters Bar

Officers would like to speak to this person about the theft in Potters Bar. - Credit: Herts police

Two Amazon parcels have been stolen from a doorstep in Potters Bar, and now police are appealing for information.

On Sunday, December 19, at around 3pm, two Amazon parcels were taken from the victims’ doorstep in Plough Hill, Cuffley.

Officers would like to speak with the person pictured, as they were in the area at the time of the theft, and they may have information which could assist the ongoing investigation.

Although the person’s facial features are obscured, police hope someone might recognise their clothing.

You can report any information at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/99871/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.