Overweight vehicles fined in police crackdown

Published: 4:46 PM February 26, 2021

Several people were prosecuted for "incredibly dangerous" vehicle offences following a road safety operation in Hatfield.

The operation took place on Friday February 19, with officers based at the weighbridge on Comet Way between the hours of 7am and 11.30am.

Officers carried out checks on 18 commercial vehicles and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs). The vehicles were also checked for driving violations and other possible offences.

In total, eight offences were identified and dealt with during the operation.

This includes four formal prohibitions, two overweight vehicle prosecution notices, one dangerous condition prosecution notice and one £300 Graduated Fixed Penalty Notice (GFPN) for speed and distance offence, known as tachograph offences.

Several informal prohibitions were also issued for overweight vehicles, where drivers were able to remove weight immediately making the vehicle safe to drive.

Sergeant Russell Jones, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Driving an overweight vehicle is incredibly dangerous, which is exactly why it is illegal.

"You might not immediately realise the pressure it puts on your vehicle, but overloading means that the amount of time it takes you to react to an emergency will be compromised due to your vehicle being unstable.

“This could have absolutely devastating consequences, and potentially be the cause of a fatal collision. Remember, if you are involved in a collision and are found to have been driving an overloaded vehicle, this could make your insurance policy void.

“As well as this, in the current climate where emergency services resources are stretched due to the response to coronavirus, causing completely avoidable collisions puts unnecessary pressure on the NHS.

"Please, if you are making essential journeys, consider the consequences of your actions and the way in which your decisions could impact others. Make sure you are driving safely, and that you are not putting yourself and all other road users at unnecessary risk.

“Our road policing unit officers carry out regular operations, both overt and covert, to target and identify road users who are not adhering to the law and/or driving dangerously. Remember, just because you can’t see us – it doesn’t mean we can’t see you."