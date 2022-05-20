News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Nottingham man wanted in connection with Welwyn Garden City offences

Will Durrant

Published: 3:57 PM May 20, 2022
Police are looking for Colin Greatorex, aged 25, from Nottingham, and would like to speak to him

Police are looking for Colin Greatorex, aged 25, from Nottingham, and would like to speak to him in connection with an assault and criminal damage in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A man from the East Midlands is wanted in connection with an assault in Welwyn Garden City.

Hertfordshire police is looking for Colin Greatorex, aged 25, and has said he is "wanted".

The man, from Nottingham, may know about assault and criminal damage offences in Welwyn Garden City.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who sees Colin, or has any information about his whereabouts can report in it online.

"Visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/32450/22 or 41/32441/22.

"Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Welwyn Garden City News

