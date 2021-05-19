Police thank ‘quick-thinking’ public following teenager’s arrest

Published: 1:10 PM May 19, 2021

A group of men recorded the suspect taking a bike without consent, which led to his arrest. - Credit: Archant

Police are thanking quick-thinking members of the public who intervened after spotting a motorbike that was suspected to have been taken without the owner’s consent in Hatfield.

On Wednesday, May 12, a group of men spotted the suspect at the junction of Northdown Road and Travellers Lane. They intervened and the suspect fled, leaving the motorbike behind.

The men recorded the incident on camera and subsequently, police were able to quickly identify and arrest him that same day.

The suspect – a 17-year-old boy from Hatfield – was arrested on suspicion of taking without consent. He was also arrested on suspicion of stealing a moped in Drakes Drive, St Albans, also on May 12.

The boy has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

You may also want to watch:

Sergeant Dan Bales, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Thanks to the quick-thinking recording, we were able to detain the suspect extremely quickly and progress our enquiries faster than usual.

“I would like to commend the group of men for thinking on their feet and filming and reporting the incident.”

You can report any information by visiting herts.police.uk/report, speaking to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.