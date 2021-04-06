News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Eight vehicles seized after police operation to crack down on crime

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:03 AM April 6, 2021   
Special constables took part in an operation in Comet Way, Hatfield to tackle vehicle crime

Special constables took part in an operation in Comet Way, Hatfield to tackle vehicle crime

Eight vehicles were seized by special constables in Hatfield as part of an operation targeting 'the fatal four' offences - which include no seatbelts, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, speeding and mobile phone use.

The operation took place in Comet Way on Saturday, March 20, and the special constables were supported by regular officers as well as a special sergeant from the BCH Road Policing Unit.

Special Inspector Matthew Wait said: “I’m pleased to report that the operation was a great success with 27 vehicles stopped.

"Six traffic offence reports were issued for offences that included driving without insurance or tax, vehicle defects, excess speed and not wearing a seatbelt.

“As well as plenty of words of advice, one defect rectification notice was issued and eight vehicles were seized.

"Officers also took the opportunity to engage with the public on the current COVID-19 rules, seeking to encourage and if necessary enforce legislation.”

In total, the nine Special Constabulary officers who took part contributed over 85 hours to the operation.

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Kash Hussain said: “I am very grateful for the Special Constabulary’s help, especially as one of our current policing priorities is vehicle-related nuisance along Comet Way.

"As well as the fatal four, operations like this are great opportunity to target travelling criminals using our roads.

“A lot of planning was put into organising this operation and it demonstrates the benefits and positive impact that joint working between the Special Constabulary and regular colleagues can achieve.

"Despite the lockdown measures, this does not mean that criminals using the roads will go unchecked. Motorists should continue ensuring the road worthiness of their vehicles and abide by traffic legislation and the new roadmap out of lockdown.”

Special constables are part-time, voluntary police officers with the same powers as regular police officers. 

If you witness a vehicle crime taking place you can contact police on herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101.

