Live at Hatfield's Galleria! Police host engagement event

Matt Adams

Published: 12:15 PM March 31, 2022
The first Herts Police LIVE! event took place at Hatfield's Galleria.

An inaugural initiative offering advice and guidance on jobs in the police, specialist roles and crime prevention has proved a huge success.

The first Herts Police LIVE! event took place at Hatfield's Galleria on Saturday, and dozens of people visited the stand.

Organiser Insp Steve Alison said “We were overwhelmed with the positive feedback from people who came along to our first Herts Police LIVE! event at the weekend.

“This was the first large public engagement event with several units involved that the constabulary has organised for a number of years and it was really well-attended.

“The recruitment team received a number of sign-ups for further information or attendance at our recruitment information sessions and speaking to numerous members of the public, they were delighted to see us and provided a lot of positive feedback, especially about the police dog who behaved beautifully!”

The next Herts Police LIVE! event is scheduled for another big Herts shopping centre later this year.

