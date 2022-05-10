Police pop-up for shopping centre event

Members of the public out shopping came face-to-face with their local police officers during a special event at Hatfield's The Galleria.

Members of Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team were based in an empty shop unit on Saturday afternoon, giving residents the chance to pop in to raise any concerns and gain crime prevention advice.

They were joined by Herts police's recruitment team who were on hand to speak to anyone thinking about a career in policing – whether that be in a frontline role as an officer making arrests or providing valuable support in an office-based role.

Cyclists were able to get their bicycles security marked for free – making them less attractive to thieves because they become harder to sell on - and signed up to national database bikeregister.com in case it was ever stolen.

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team visit The Galleria - Credit: Herts police

Sgt Alex Smedley, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Following the success of our community engagement event at Stanborough Park last month, we wanted to host another big event to give residents a chance to share their views face-to-face.

“We had another brilliant turnout and we’re grateful for everybody who took the time to come along. It’s so important that you let us know about the issues which matter most to you – this feeds into our patrol plans and helps us to know what to prioritise.

“We are looking to continue hosting events like these and in the meantime please keep your feedback coming by using our community voice platform, echo.”

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team visit The Galleria - Credit: Herts police

To receive police messages about a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people in your local area, sign up to owl.co.uk/herts.