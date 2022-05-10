News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Police pop-up for shopping centre event

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 12:55 PM May 10, 2022
Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team visit The Galleria

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team visit The Galleria - Credit: Herts police

Members of the public out shopping came face-to-face with their local police officers during a special event at Hatfield's The Galleria.

Members of Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team were based in an empty shop unit on Saturday afternoon, giving residents the chance to pop in to raise any concerns and gain crime prevention advice.

They were joined by Herts police's recruitment team who were on hand to speak to anyone thinking about a career in policing – whether that be in a frontline role as an officer making arrests or providing valuable support  in an office-based role.

Cyclists were able to get their bicycles security marked for free – making them less attractive to thieves because they become harder to sell on - and signed up to national database bikeregister.com in case it was ever stolen.

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team visit The Galleria

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team visit The Galleria - Credit: Herts police

Sgt Alex Smedley, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Following the success of our community engagement event at Stanborough Park last month, we wanted to host another big event to give residents a chance to share their views face-to-face.

“We had another brilliant turnout and we’re grateful for everybody who took the time to come along. It’s so important that you let us know about the issues which matter most to you – this feeds into our patrol plans and helps us to know what to prioritise.

“We are looking to continue hosting events like these and in the meantime please keep your feedback coming by using our community voice platform, echo.”

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team visit The Galleria

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team visit The Galleria - Credit: Herts police

To receive police messages about a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people in your local area, sign up to owl.co.uk/herts.

Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Welwyn Hatfield Council election 2018

FULL RESULTS: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council local elections 2022

Dan Mountney

person
A man in his 20s has died at the scene of a crash on the A1 northbound between Borehamwood and South Mimms

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Driver in his 20s has died after A1 crash near South Mimms

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Three streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery in Hertfordshire in April 2022.

Postcode Lottery

Three streets in Hertfordshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Sky Studios Elstree

Film

Sky Studios Elstree searches for young Hertfordshire talent

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon