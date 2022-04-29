News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Neighbourhood police keen to attend Welwyn Hatfield Platinum Jubilee events

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 3:15 PM April 29, 2022
The Queen will celebrate 75 years on the throne in June

The Queen will celebrate 75 years on the throne in June and Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood team want to know what you're doing. - Credit: GOV

Is your neighbourhood holding a street party of fete to mark the forthcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations? Officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are happy to come along on the day.

They are keen to engage with the community and visit as many events as they can over the course of the long weekend.

Although officers cannot be present at every community celebration taking place, they can plan our deployments over the course of the weekend to try and attend where operationally possible.

Depending on the type of event, when it takes place and availability of officers, it may be possible to bring along a police vehicle to display and provide some engagement opportunities with the younger members of the community.

Due to the volume of events expected to received, they can't promise a response to all, however, they may make contact with some organisers to confirm those which we can plan to attend.

Let them know what you're planning here: https://forms.office.com/r/Rm5KdeuC30

Hatfield News
Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

The World Food Festival is back in Welwyn Garden City, giving you two days of delicious food and drink to devour.

Food and Drink

World Food Festival set to return after two years

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Garden City Football Club have been denied their place in the Southern League Division One Central play-offs

Football

Heartbreak for WGC as they are blocked from Southern League play-offs

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
A silver police car in a car park.

Stevenage Magistrates Court

Welwyn Garden City man charged with making indecent child images

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon