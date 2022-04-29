Neighbourhood police keen to attend Welwyn Hatfield Platinum Jubilee events

The Queen will celebrate 75 years on the throne in June and Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood team want to know what you're doing. - Credit: GOV

Is your neighbourhood holding a street party of fete to mark the forthcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations? Officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are happy to come along on the day.

They are keen to engage with the community and visit as many events as they can over the course of the long weekend.

Although officers cannot be present at every community celebration taking place, they can plan our deployments over the course of the weekend to try and attend where operationally possible.

Depending on the type of event, when it takes place and availability of officers, it may be possible to bring along a police vehicle to display and provide some engagement opportunities with the younger members of the community.

Due to the volume of events expected to received, they can't promise a response to all, however, they may make contact with some organisers to confirm those which we can plan to attend.

Let them know what you're planning here: https://forms.office.com/r/Rm5KdeuC30