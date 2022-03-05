Welwyn Hatfield police tackling keyless vehicle crime

Police officers from Welwyn Hatfield have been carrying out work across the borough to tackle keyless vehicle crime.

Keyless car theft or 'relay theft' is when a device is used to fool the car into thinking the key is close by. This unlocks the car and starts the ignition.

Thieves only need to be within a few metres of your car key to capture the signal, even if it’s inside your home. This means that even if your car and home are secure, thieves can still unlock, start and steal your car.

Officers have been investigating as part of Operation Remote, which focuses on keyless thefts, and Operation Goldjuno, the national campaign around catalytic converter crime, infrastructure crime and cash based money laundering linked to the waste industry.

This has included visiting scrap yards to check everything is in order, including no stolen cars, and speaking to their business owners to offer crime prevention advice

They have also been installing signage to remind keyless vehicle owners to make sure their fobs are kept in a pouch to block the signal.

How to protect your keyless entry car