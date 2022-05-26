Knife amnesty sees 310 blades surrendered across Herts

Some of the knives handed in across Hertfordshire during a previous amnesty. Herts police are not releasing images from the current initiative. - Credit: Archant

Knives, swords and machetes were surrendered across Hertfordshire as part of a major amnesty on bladed weapons.

The initiative was part of a national drive to reduce the number of illegal knives in circulation, while also raising awareness and offering advice about the risks of carrying a knife in public.

During the week 310 knives were surrendered across the county including swords, hunting knives, machetes and a variety of pocket and kitchen knives.

The full breakdown of surrendered knives included:

Hatfield: 14

Stevenage: 87

Watford: 7

St Albans: 24

Hertsmere: 102

Broxbourne: 76

There were also engagement events with young people in schools and public areas and visits to retailers to ensure they are adhering to laws regarding knife sales to those under 18.

Knife detection operations, including covert and high visibility patrols and knife sweeps were also conducted at locations across the county.

Insp Nicola Dean, from Herts police's crime reduction unit who led the campaign, said: “There is always a great response from local residents during our weeks of action and we always get lots of positive feedback from all the young people we speak to as part of our activities.

“The Prevention First approach we take in Hertfordshire means that we ensure that everybody understands the consequences and the penalties associated with knife crime. By working with local schools, colleges, charities and councils, we steer young people towards positive life choices. We help them to understand the dangers knives pose, as well as ensure that knives are not readily available, whether online, in shops or passed around in the community.”