Knife amnesty sees 310 blades surrendered across Herts
- Credit: Archant
Knives, swords and machetes were surrendered across Hertfordshire as part of a major amnesty on bladed weapons.
The initiative was part of a national drive to reduce the number of illegal knives in circulation, while also raising awareness and offering advice about the risks of carrying a knife in public.
During the week 310 knives were surrendered across the county including swords, hunting knives, machetes and a variety of pocket and kitchen knives.
The full breakdown of surrendered knives included:
- Hatfield: 14
- Stevenage: 87
- Watford: 7
- St Albans: 24
- Hertsmere: 102
- Broxbourne: 76
There were also engagement events with young people in schools and public areas and visits to retailers to ensure they are adhering to laws regarding knife sales to those under 18.
Knife detection operations, including covert and high visibility patrols and knife sweeps were also conducted at locations across the county.
Most Read
- 1 'Garden thieves' caught on camera in Welwyn
- 2 TfL removes over 100 London buses after EV blaze in Potters Bar
- 3 Welwyn Garden City school earns prestigious development award
- 4 Mother and daughter from WGC team up to offer food packages to struggling locals
- 5 Spectacular Grade II listed home near Hatfield on the market for £3m
- 6 Herts man charged with alleged attempted robbery at village Co-op
- 7 Toyota drove ‘erratically’ during suspected drug-fuelled trip in Hatfield
- 8 Council confirms first monkeypox case in Hertfordshire
- 9 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 10 Tournament's return brings huge joy to Welwyn Garden City Youth Football Club
Insp Nicola Dean, from Herts police's crime reduction unit who led the campaign, said: “There is always a great response from local residents during our weeks of action and we always get lots of positive feedback from all the young people we speak to as part of our activities.
“The Prevention First approach we take in Hertfordshire means that we ensure that everybody understands the consequences and the penalties associated with knife crime. By working with local schools, colleges, charities and councils, we steer young people towards positive life choices. We help them to understand the dangers knives pose, as well as ensure that knives are not readily available, whether online, in shops or passed around in the community.”